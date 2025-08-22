Live football on TV this weekend requires seven different streaming services

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Fans can watch Europe’s top teams play this weekend in a football marathon that can include up to 10 games across three days.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Bayern Munich and Napoli are all being shown on TV for UK viewers alongside the biggest Premier League, Football League and National League matches.

We have rounded up the best options for the biggest weekend of football of the season so far and listed how to watch each game.

Bayern Munich’s opening game of the Bundesliga season will be shown on BBC and YouTube as part of a new free-to-air rights deal, with Barcelona being streamed on Disney+ and a new home for Italian football in the shape of DAZN.

If you want to watch the English Premier League, plus games featuring Barcelona and Real Madrid, and selected games in Italy and Germany, you would need to sign up to seven different streaming services.

Most of the Premier League games are on Sky Sports, which has the rights for 215 games this season. But Manchester City and Spurs will play on TNT Sports on Saturday and you will need a monthly pass to watch.

To watch Barcelona take on Levante you will need a Disney+ subscription, while other La Liga games including Real Madrid v Real Oviedo are on Premier Sports and can be added to your Amazon Prime account here.

Serie A games will be shown exclusively on DAZN and you will have to sign up for a subscription here to watch Juventus, Napoli and others. DAZN is also showing English National League and you will be able to watch Morecambe’s first game of the season after the club was saved at the last minute by new owners Punjab Warriors.

Here is your ultimate guide to football at the weekend:

Friday football on TV

7.30pm – Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen will be shown on the BBC and the Bundesliga Youtube channel.

7.45pm – PSG v Angers is on Amazon Prime PPV

8pm – West Ham v Chelsea is on Sky Sports Main Event at 8pm and Championship fans can watch Derby County vs Bristol City on Sky Sports Football.

Saturday football on TV

12.30pm – Manchester City v Spurs is the early Premier League game on TNT Sports. There are a host of Championship games on Sky Sports+ on Saturday.

You can also watch Morecambe’s first game under the ownership of Punjab Warriors when they take on Altrincham at 12.30pm on DAZN.

5.30pm – Arsenal v Leeds United in the 5.30pm game on Sky Sports, while fans can also tune in to Genoa vs Lecce or Sassuolo against Italian champions Napoli at the same time on DAZN.

7.45pm – DAZN will then be showing Roma v Bologna at 7.45pm.

8.30pm – La Liga fans can watch Barcelona v Levante on Disney+.

Sunday football on TV

12.30pm – Rangers will travel to St Mirren for the early Scottish game on Sunday.

2pm – Your Sky subscription will then give you access to Everton’s first home game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium against Brighton and Manchester United’s trip to Fulham at 4.30pm.

7pm – Como v Lazio is at 7pm on Sunday on DAZN.

7.45pm – Juventus v Parma on DAZN at 7.45pm.

8.30pm – Real Madrid will take on Real Oviedo on Premier Sports at 8.30pm on Sunday.