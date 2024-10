Manchester United have sacked Erik ten Hag. It had been coming…

The Red Devils have issued a statement on Monday morning thanking the Dutchman and wishing him the best while showing him the door.

What next? In the short term, Ruud van Nistelrooy will step in as ‘interim head coach’. All the best with that mob, fella.

