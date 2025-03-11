What Manchester United's new home could look like...

Manchester United have announced their intention to build a new 100,000-seater stadium. See the plans and have your say…

Around 16 hours after Sir Jim Ratcliffe proclaimed that United would have run out of money by November had he not intervened with cost-cutting measures, the club’s part-owner has been in London to unveil new plans for a brand-spanking home.

A new 100,000 arena will be built as part of the regeneration project in south Manchester.

Ratcliffe and all United’s big-hitters have had their say, and you can have yours too.

Tell us what you think: an iconic new home for the Red Devils, or a circus tent more befitting of Dubai than Greater Manchester?