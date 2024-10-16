Discuss England’s appointment of Thomas Tuchel with Dave Tickner while the Three Lions unveil their new manager at a press conference.

Tuchel was confirmed as Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor on Wednesday morning. The former Chelsea, PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich boss signed his contract last Tuesday but the announcement was kept under wraps for a week.

Some people, especially those in the right-wing media, have not taken the news at all well.

What are your thoughts? Should the England job be for the English? Do you give a toss? Can Tuchel avoid alienating his players once the novelty has worn off?

Press conference scheduled for 1:30pm.