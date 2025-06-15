Liverpool plot ‘£100m shock move’ to sign Newcastle United star as PL rivals line up replacement

Liverpool are reportedly considering a ‘shock £100m move’ for a Newcastle United star and their Premier League rivals have a replacement lined up.

The Reds were comfortably the best team in the Premier League last season, as they won their 20th title with four games remaining, taking advantage of Arsenal’s and Manchester City’s struggles.

Liverpool surpassed expectations during Arne Slot‘s debut season as the Dutchman took the club to a new level following Jurgen Klopp’s exit and they could be even stronger in 2025/26.

This is because they are investing heavily in this summer’s transfer window, with Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez expected to follow Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi in joining the club.

Liverpool are unlikely to stop there as they could also do with signing a striker and winger amid reports linking Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz with moves elsewhere.

Unsurprisingly, the Reds have been linked with endless potential targets in these positions and a new report from The Sun claims they are considering re-entering the race to sign Newcastle United and England star Anthony Gordon this summer.

Gordon is a boyhood Liverpool supporter and a move to Anfield looked likely during the 2024 summer window as Newcastle looked to balance the books and avoid a breach of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

A cash-plus-player deal was discussed, with Joe Gomez mentioned as a potential candidate to go in the other direction, but the move fell through after Newcastle opted to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliott Anderson instead.

24-year-old Gordon continued his great form for the Magpies in 2024/25, grabbing six goals and five assists in the Premier League. In October 2024, he committed his future to Newcastle, penning a new long-term contract.

Despite this, Gordon remains linked with an exit and The Sun say Liverpool are ‘eyeing a shock £100m move’ for Gordon as a potential replacement for Diaz, who has admirers at Barcelona.

Including the inevitable arrivals of Wirtz and Kerkez, this deal would ‘take Liverpool’s summer transfer spree to almost £300m’ and they ‘could revive a move’ for Gordon after Paris Saint-Germain rejected their advances for Bradley Barcola.

The report also comments on Liverpool’s interest in Alexander Isak and a candidate to replace Gordon if he leaves.