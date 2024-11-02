Liverpool 2-1 Brighton: Reds reach PL summit with comeback victory as rivals slip

Liverpool have gone to the top of the Premier League with a victory over Brighton, after Arsenal and Manchester City returned poor results in their respective games.

The Reds were shocked when they went behind the the Seagulls in the first half, with defender Ferdi Kadioglu getting the goal. They went into the break one goal down, but came back after it with intensity.

In the blink of an eye, Liverpool went from 1-0 down to 2-1 up, as Mohamed Salah put the Reds in the ascendancy three minutes after Cody Gakpo had levelled.

The Egyptian may not even be a Liverpool player anymore after this season, with his contract up at the end of the season.

But he is still giving his all for the Anfield outfit at the moment, and his importance is clear, given his goal – his seventh of the season in the league – put his side top of the Premier League, while also moving him up to eight on the all-time Premier League top-scorers list.

The Reds were to the summit of the league by a loss to Arsenal on Saturday morning, and Manchester City suffering a shock defeat to Bournemouth in the afternoon.

More to follow…

