Liverpool 2-2 Fulham: PL leaders salvage late point against Robinson-inspired Cottagers

Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson caused havoc for Liverpool, assisting both goals for his side, though they failed to cling onto a lead twice against the Premier League leaders.

Before the game, it was suggested by some that Robinson had a chance to audition for the Reds by playing against them. The USA left-back has been linked with a move to Anfield, and that Andy Robertson was sent off in the early exchanges may only fuel those links.

It will have been ideal for Robinson, then, that he assisted the goal to put Fulham ahead in the 11th minute, and continued causing havoc down the left flank throughout the game.

He and Alex Iwobi were perfectly in sync, and the left-back stunned Liverpool for a second time when he bombed down the wing, outmuscled a Reds defender to receive a pass from Iwobi, and turned the ball across to Rodrigo Muniz, who put Fulham ahead after Cody Gakpo had levelled terms in the 47th minute.

But for a second time, Fulham failed to hold onto their lead, when in the 85th minute, the relentless Liverpool side saw Diogo Jota turn a brilliant effort past Bernd Leno.

Both sides went for the jugular beyond that point, but the thrilling battle ended a fitting draw at 2-2.

