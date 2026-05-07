Liverpool 2026/27 home kit prices frozen after ticket cost victory

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Liverpool fans could be seeing a double price freeze after Adidas dropped a major hint about its pricing plans for the 2026/27 season.

Days after the club confirmed it would be increasing ticket prices in line with inflation for the 2026/27 but would freeze it for the following season after protests by fans, Adidas has dropped a hint that kit prices will remain frozen.

The kit maker will launch the new Liverpool home kit here on Tuesday 19 May, which is a few days after Manchester United and Arsenal kit releases.

Adidas has already launched the new Bayern Munich shirt and it was worn by the players for the first time in their Champions League semi final defeat to PSG.

Adidas uses a universal pricing strategy for its Elite club range, which includes both Liverpool and Bayern, meaning Liverpool kits will likely cost the same as the new Bayern shirt when they go on sale. While the kits are not cheap fans will at least be paying the same prices as last year.

It means a price of £85 for the adult shirt is a probable price for the Liverpool shirt and matches the price of the current season kit – although fans can get their hands on that for a reduced £50 in the end of season sale on the Liverpool website.

Authentic prices will be £120 for a shirt as worn by the players, while a children’s shirt will cost £60.

Long sleeve shirts will cost £90 for adults and fans will be able to buy anthem jackets with the new designs for £100.

The new Liverpool shirt will be a throwback to the early 1990s when the club wore the famous speckled ‘Candy’ design. The new shirt will replace Candy with modern sponsor Standard Chartered but brings back the ‘speckled’ effect with white pattern across the dark red shirts.

The kit will feature the modern three stripe Adidas logo, while the away kit will use the iconic Adidas Trefoil in keeping with the brand’s kit strategy across Europe’s elite clubs.

The new Liverpool kit will go on sale here.