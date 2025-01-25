Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich: Reds maintain gap at top with thumping victory over struggling side

Liverpool registered a dominant 4-1 victory over Ipswich in the Premier League, with the free-flowing victory maintaining their six-point gap atop the table.

The Reds began the day six points ahead of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League. They have been the form side in the division all season, and that remained the case against Ipswich.

They went into the half-time break 3-0 up, with Dominik Szoboszlai opening the scoring, Mohamed Salah stretching his lead at the summit of the top scorers, and Cody Gakpo scoring just before the break.

Gakpo then netted a second in the 66th minute and it remained plain sailing for Liverpool beyond that point, with Arne Slot’s side having the ball under their control for almost 75 per cent of the game.

Ipswich did get a consolation goal through Jacob Greaves in the 90th minute, and their support erupted at the site of a goal against the romping league leaders.

More to follow…