Liverpool 4-2 Bournemouth: 8 brilliant and concerning stats from epic season opener

Liverpool kicked off the 2025-26 Premier League season in style by beating Bournemouth 4-2. While the Reds showed their quality in the final third, a few defensive concerns were raised.

Hugo Ekitike certainly impressed during his first Premier League outing, producing a goal and an assist on his Anfield debut.

After being two goals down, Bournemouth battled valiantly to get back into the game and a brace from Antoine Semenyo brought the game back to 2-2.

Read the article at Planet Football.