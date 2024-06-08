Liverpool eye £40m Newcastle star as PSR demands lead to ‘reluctant’ sale of Arne Slot favourite

Liverpool have ‘expressed an interest’ in Newcastle star Yankuba Minteh after the Magpies admitted they would ‘reluctantly consider offers’ for the 19-year-old.

Minteh joined Newcastle from Danish club Odense last summer and spent last season on loan at Feyenoord, managing ten goals and five assists in 27 games for the Eredivisie side under Arne Slot.

Newcastle ‘reluctantly listen to offers’

The Telegraph has revealed that Newcastle are willing to listen to offers for the teenager in order to comply with Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and fund their own transfer plans.

The Magpies have reportedly set an asking price of £40m, and his sale would represent a signifcant feather in the cap of Manchester United-bound Dan Ashworth, who is credited with bringing Minteh to the club for just £6.5m a year ago.

Newcastle would ideally like to keep Minteh but if his sale may mean they can keep star players Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, who are understandably seen as the more important players going forward after their excellent displays at St James’ Park.

Minteh plays predominantly on the right wing, which is an area Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen in this summer, but the teenager is seen more as one for the future while Newcastle are keen to land a ready-made star to operate in that position.

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Nico Williams of Atletico Madrid have all been linked as possible targets.

‘A huge weapon’

Minteh being put on the transfer list has caught the eye of Liverpool, and more specifically, Slot, who was full of praise for the teenager at Feyenoord last season.

In March, when asked about Minteh’s development, Slot said the winger’s decision-making was improving and tipped him to thrive at a bigger club if his choices continued to get better.

Slot said: “Yankuba Minteh has mainly played a lot in his native country, where very few tactics are involved. If you are that fast, it is a huge weapon.

“One action and he is gone, then you will not catch up with him again. I think that his choices are already improving in the final phase.

“The bad thing for us is that if his choices become really good, he will probably no longer play for us.”