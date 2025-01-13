Liverpool in £50m ‘swap deal’ to sign Newcastle target as Slot plots ‘stunning’ sale of ‘unsettled’ star

Liverpool have reportedly joined Newcastle United in the race to sign AFC Bournemouth standout Antoine Semenyo, who could be involved in a ‘swap deal’.

The Reds are well-stocked in attacking areas with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa. Despite this, they are linked with potential targets amid reports suggesting one or two players could leave.

Liverpool are set to miss out on Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but Semenyo is a cheaper alternative they are reportedly looking at.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakout year in the Premier League last season as he grabbed eight goals and two assists in his 33 appearances and his performances have stepped up this term. He has already had five goals and two assists this term.

Semenyo’s form has not gone unnoticed as a report from The Sun claims Liverpool and Newcastle are keen to sign him.

This is amid reports suggesting Liverpool are open to selling Nunez and Chiesa, while Salah is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

The report claims Semenyo is valued at around £50m and a ‘swap deal’ could ‘suit all parties’ as Bournemouth are ‘leading the race’ to sign Liverpool youngster Ben Doak.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough and he’s shone for the promotion contenders this season. He has eight goal involvements in his 21 outings for Michael Carrick’s side.

The Sun‘s report claims Doak is valued at £30m and this is also the case with Harvey Elliott, who could move to the Bundesliga.

The report explains: