Arne Slot could be key to signing Teun Koopmeiners in the summer.

According to reports, Liverpool are in ‘pole position’ to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who is also being linked with Serie A giants Juventus.

The Premier League giants are yet to make a summer signing, but they are ramping up their efforts to secure additions before the transfer window closes later this month.

One of their priorities is to sign a new no.6 and Spain international Martin Zubimendi – who has a £51m release clause – has emerged as their top target.

Liverpool have reportedly given Zubimendi an ultimatum as they remain in talks with Real Sociedad over the signing. It’s also been revealed that he reached an ‘agreement’ with a rival Premier League club earlier this year.

Koopmeiners is another midfielder who has been linked with Liverpool this summer. He was utilised as an attacking midfielder last season and he shone in Serie A, grabbing 15 goals and seven assists in 51 appearances across all competitions.

A report in Italy claims Liverpool leads the race to sign Koopmeiners as they are in ‘pole position’ to land him.

It is claimed Juventus are not intending to offer more than £43m, while Atalanta will not sanction a sale for a fee less than £51.5m.

However, a report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano last week claimed Juventus have already offered 55 million euros (£47m) for Koopmeiners, who ‘wants’ to join the Serie A outfit.

Romano said: “Juventus already sent a new bid to Atalanta for Teun Koopmeiners this week, €55m package add-ons included.

“It’d be the highest fee ever for a midfielder in Serie A. Direct contact between clubs is expected soon as Koopmeiners wants Juventus.”

Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon is being heavily linked with Liverpool and a report on Sunday claimed they still have an ‘active interest’ in the Englishman as they work on a ‘late double deal’, which could lead to a £75m star being let go.

While Chris Sutton thinks staying at Newcastle is the “best option” for Gordon, the pundit expects the Liverpool move to “come one day”.

“I heard these Anthony Gordon rumours a few months ago and was left scratching my head a little bit,” Sutton said. “First and foremost, I don’t know how Newcastle fans would feel about selling the player.

“The way Gordon was at Everton, I wasn’t the only person who questioned whether he had the right temperament. But in fairness to him, he’s gone to Newcastle to work under Eddie Howe, and he’s knuckled down. Last season he was brilliant and performed really well. He produced his best form.

“If I was him, I wouldn’t be in a rush to leave Howe and Newcastle. The fans there really took to him – he felt the love from the Geordies. He seemed to have a really good relationship with the manager too, which is key.

“The Liverpool move is attractive and will come one day. But staying at Newcastle is the sensible option.”