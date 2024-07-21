Liverpool line up £58.9m Van Dijk replacement as Arne Slot identifies Koopmeiners alternative

Liverpool have ‘requested information’ on Juventus star Gleison Bremer as they prepare for the possible exit of Virgil van Dijk this summer.

Van Dijk has been linked with a move away this summer following the departure of Jurgen Klopp, with clubs in the Saudi Pro League pushing hard for his signature.

He’s also been linked with Atletico Madrid and said at the end of Euro 2024 that he would take some time to consider his options.

Asked about his future for Liverpool and the Netherlands, the Dutch skipper replied: “I haven’t the slightest idea right now.

“I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player.

“Then we’ll go for it again, but first recover from this.

“After a season like this, where all kinds of things have happened, it gets emotional at the end because you know it’s over.”

Van Dijk had said previously that he wants to be “a part of” the “big transition” post-Jurgen Klopp, but may now have changed his mind and Caughtoffside have revealed a new name on the Reds shortlist as a possible replacement.

Sporting Lisbon Goncalo Inacio is still said to be a favourite among the Liverpool hierarchy, but the high competition for his signature has led Liverpool chiefs to ‘request information on the costs and conditions of a potential deal around Gleison Bremer’. It’s thought Juventus would be willing to let him go for €70m (£58.9m).

New manager Arne Slot is also keen on adding a new central midfielder to his ranks and remains keen on Teun Koopmeiners, though Atalanta’s £50m price tag is deemed too high.

They may instead turn to Feyenoord’s Quinten Timber, who is highly regarded by Slot. The 23-year-old is now considered a ‘concrete option’.

