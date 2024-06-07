According to reports, Liverpool have joined Premier League rivals Arsenal in the race to sign Brazil international Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old has benefitted from Unai Emery’s arrival at Villa Park as the midfielder was superb during the 2023/24 campaign, as he grabbed nine goals and five assists in the Premier League.

Luiz to leave Aston Villa?

Villa have booked their place in the Champions League but they are one of six Premier League clubs who ‘must sell’ in the coming weeks to avoid a points deduction next season for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules.

Luiz is a sellable asset who could move elsewhere and he has been heavily linked with several Big Six clubs over the past year.

Ex-Villa CEO Keith Wyness has revealed to Football Insider that ‘wants to go’ this summer and an ‘offer could be accepted’.

He said: “My Villa contacts have said that Luiz could well go this summer. I think that would be a shame. He’s done really well and he’s gone from strength to strength.

“He’s a crucial part of any Champions League-quality squad that Villa could currently put out. But there is a feeling that he may have to go.

“A lot will depend on how they get rid of some of the younger players. I’ve mentioned Jacob Ramsey, and he’s a key piece.

“If he goes for the right price, they can then focus on keeping Luiz. But Luiz is someone who wants to go and may have to go in this summer window.”

Liverpool paid around £200m to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo during last summer’s transfer window.

Despite this, it has been suggested that they could sign a new defensive midfielder this summer.

According to reports in Italy, Liverpool have picked out Luiz as a ‘valid option’ to replace Thiago Alcantara, who will depart the club upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

The report notes that Liverpool face competition from Arsenal and Juventus for Luiz, but Aston Villa’s asking price makes a deal difficult for the Serie A giants.

‘Aston Villa have made it clear that they will not let their star player go easily, setting a starting price of €70 million (£59m). This evaluation, if it remains so, will be out of favour for Juventus.’

