According to reports, one Liverpool transfer is about to be ‘triggered’ as a club have expressed their willingness to activate a £64m release clause.

Liverpool have been active in the transfer market since winning their 20th Premier League title as they have looked to make a statement this summer.

The Reds are on track to cement themselves as the best team in the Premier League, sitting second in our list of this summer’s biggest spenders, investing around £200m to acquire Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.

Arne Slot‘s side remains in the market for additions, as a striker, winger and centre-back could follow their five current additions in joining the Premier League giants.

Liverpool are also expected to sanction more exits, with Darwin Nunez to potentially follow Jarell Quansah in leaving this summer.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Liverpool eye Kvara, Napoli to do ‘faulty’ Man Utd a favour…



Nunez slipped in the pecking order at Liverpool during the 2024/25 campaign and is being heavily linked with Napoli after Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr failed with a move in January.

A report from Caught Offside claims Nunez’s proposed move to Napoli could soon gather pace as ‘Galatasaray have communicated that they’re ready to pay the €75m (£64m) release clause of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to sign him permanently this summer’.

While ‘Napoli won’t sell for Osimhen at any price, their ‘plan remains to cash in on him and use that money on a top signing like Nunez at centre-forward’, with this move set to be ‘triggered’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: Ornstein reveals ‘definite’ verdict on Isak exit as Newcastle plot hijack on Reds, Chelsea

👉 Liverpool want 16 G/A PSG superstar as ‘substantial’ Diaz offer mooted

👉 Romano sends Liverpool warning over top striker target in ‘open’ race amid with Nunez ‘timing’ crucial

Journalist Alfredo Pedulla has provided more details on Osimhen to Galatasaray, with ‘two important things’ needing to be clarified.

‘The club’s position is immovable, a wall: €75m, period. The Turkish club has understood this, even though they initially thought they could negotiate a discount or a more convenient plan. De Laurentiis was clear from the start. No to proposals that come with discounts,’ Pedulla wrote for Caught Offside.

‘Napoli don’t do discounts and are convinced they hold the winning card. A solid bank transfer would be enough to make everyone happy.

‘Two important things need to be said clearly. First: Galatasaray believe they can offer the Nigerian striker over €15m net per season. They can’t expect to pay just €55m or €60m for the transfer fee. They already had the privilege of a loan deal that made the first part of the operation easier. Now, no more gifts.

‘Second: Osimhen’s contract expires in just one year, but there’s an option to extend to 2027, with a starting salary of €15m per season. That is just an option, so Napoli are not desperate or under pressure. If the right offer doesn’t arrive and Victor stays, things can be reconsidered in January.

‘In recent hours, Osimhen has been in direct contact with Galatasaray, and there has been an honest conversation with the club’s vice president in Italy, who confirmed the willingness to pay his €75m release clause. Napoli want more.

‘Not just vague promises of splitting the payment in instalments, but a real final guarantee, like a proper bank guarantee or an irrevocable letter of credit. In short: cash straight away or bulletproof guarantees. Now it’s up to Galatasaray to fully meet Napoli’s demands.’