According to reports, Liverpool and Colombia winger Luis Diaz is ‘willing to wait’ to secure a ‘dream’ move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona this summer.

Diaz’s career at Liverpool got off to a great start following his move to the Premier League giants from Porto during the 2022 January transfer window.

In recent seasons, the 27-year-old has been seriously hampered by injuries and flattered to deceive in the majority of his appearances during the 2023/24 campaign.

The 27-year-old’s underwhelming form has fuelled speculation linking the winger with a move away from Liverpool and Barcelona have been mooted as a possible destination.

Earlier this month, Diaz insisted that he is “very happy” at Liverpool and is focused on performing well for Colombia at Copa America.

“I am very happy there in Liverpool, it is a great team and club,” he told Gol Caracol. “I always wanted to play there, so I am very happy and calm.

“I’m not thinking about anything else, I’m thinking about the Colombian national team, which is where we are.”

Despite this, reports linking Diaz with a move elsewhere are not going away and it’s been suggested that Liverpool will let him leave if one condition is met, with an exit ‘very possible’.

According to reports in Spain, Diaz ‘already knows he will only sign for Barcelona if Raphinha leaves’, but he’s ‘willing to wait’ for the La Liga giants as it is his ‘dream’ to play for the club.

It is noted that Barcelona ‘would only consider getting rid’ of Raphinha for 90 million euros (£76m), but they would ‘sacrifice’ the ex-Leeds United winger if they are offered this fee.

It’s claimed that Raphinha’s exit would free up funds for the ‘Diaz operation’ as he is viewed as a ‘capable’ replacement.

‘Knowing that Raphinha’s departure could happen this summer, Barcelona has already moved for the Colombian, who knows that his signing will only be made if the Brazilian leaves and is willing to wait for that to happen to play for the club of his dreams.’

Liverpool are able to demand a sizable fee for Diaz as he is under contract at Anfield until 2027.

