According to reports, Liverpool have picked out ‘three’ potential replacements for Luis Diaz as he closes in on a move to Bayern Munich.

Diaz has been heavily linked with an exit in recent months as he has attracted interest from Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League.

The talented winger is only under contract until 2027 and his great end to the 2024/25 campaign has sparked interest, with reports suggesting the Reds are open to letting him go for the right fee.

A move to Barcelona was never feasible due to their financial woes, while Bayern Munich have moved to the front of the queue for his signature as he is keen to remain in Europe.

Over the weekend, Diaz to Bayern Munich moved a step closer as the Bundesliga champions reached a full agreement over a deal worth around £65m.

On Monday morning, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on this transfer. He tweeted: ‘Plan confirmed for Luis Diaz: new Bayern winger will arrive today in Munich and he’s set to complete medical on Tuesday. Four year deal to be signed in next 24h.’

Liverpool are currently this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, investing around £260m on several key additions.

Despite this, the Reds remain in the market for more signings and it has been suggested that Diaz’s exit could fund a record move for Newcastle United standout Alexander Isak.

It has also been reported that the Reds could sign a centre-back and centre-midfielder, while they could enter the winger market for a marquee replacement for Diaz.

Liverpool have been linked with several potential options, but a report from journalist Rudy Galetti for our pals at TEAMtalk claims £78m-rated Rodrygo is their ‘top priority’ among ‘three replacements’.

However, Real Madrid’s asking price is a ‘big stumbling block’, so Liverpool also have Lyon’s Malick Fofana and RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa in mind.

Everton are also interested in Fofana, but Liverpool ‘hold firm interest’ and will submit a ‘rival offer’ if they cannot come to terms for Rodrygo.

The report adds: