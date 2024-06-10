According to reports, Liverpool have ‘proposed’ a swap deal to Real Madrid involving England international Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 25-year-old’s long-term future is in doubt as his current contract is due to expire in 2025. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Djk’s contracts are also set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid?

Academy product Alexander-Arnold is a beloved figure at Liverpool, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Spanish giants Real Madrid are keen to sign him.

Earlier this month, a report from Football Insider claimed ‘talks are underway’ between Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold over a new contract, but they are ‘not close to making a breakthrough’.

‘The England international wants to remain at Anfield and the Reds are keen to tie him down to a long-term deal given his status as one of the club’s star players. ‘Sources say talks have been ongoing between the two parties since last autumn as they look to reach an agreement before the 25-year-old’s deal expires in June 2025. ‘Football Insider revealed in October last year that Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold were close to agreeing a new deal worth more than £55million. ‘But a deal is not done yet, and there is believed to be no announcement imminent, with the club still having some work to do to ensure the right-back’s long-term future remains on Merseyside.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool to ‘meet request’ to secure ‘first Slot signing’ amid interest from Man Utd, Newcastle

👉 Liverpool eye £40m Newcastle star as PSR demands lead to ‘reluctant’ sale of Arne Slot favourite

👉 Michael Edwards transfer masterstroke could net Liverpool millions years after striker’s sale

However, according to a report in Spain, Liverpool are said to ‘have a plan’ to ‘reduce the cost of the operation’ to sign £86m forward Rodrygo as they have ‘proposed an exchange’ involving Alexander-Arnold.

It is claimed that Alexander-Arnold ‘can leave’ Liverpool this summer as he has clarified that he ‘intends to leave’ after ‘not accepting renewal proposals’.

‘Before losing him for free, Liverpool want to do business, and he could enter the operation for Rodrygo. Florentino Perez has the English international in his sights as an interesting successor for Dani Carvajal.’

A report as dramatic as this is likely coming prematurely and at this stage, Alexander-Arnold is arguably more likely to pen a new contract given his allegiance to Liverpool.

Rodrygo leaving Real Madrid is possible, though. This is because the Brazil international is expected to slip in the pecking order in the coming months following the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick.

READ NEXT: England Euro 2024 snubbed XI: White, Grealish and Henderson in team of stars rejected by Southgate

