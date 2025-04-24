Premier League champions-elect Liverpool are planning a £95million double-swoop on Bournemouth, according to a report.

Liverpool are expected to be busy in the summer as Arne Slot looks to build on his side’s impending title win.

A new left-back, centre-back, right-back, striker and attacking midfielder are reportedly Slot’s top priorities when the summer transfer window opens.

Several players have been linked with the Reds in recent months and there is plenty of work to do in the off-season after a quiet summer window last year.

Slot only signed two players in his first transfer window – Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili – with the former barely featuring and the latter staying on loan at Valencia.

READ MORE: Harry Kane ‘perfect fit’ for Liverpool as Slot told why Reds will ‘challenge again’ for Premier League title

It was essentially a window with no new arrivals, yet Slot has still cruised to a Premier League title in his debut season at Anfield.

In terms of a new left-back, Liverpool have been fiercely linked with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, while Fulham’s Antonee Robinson is also reportedly a target.

Another Bournemouth defender, Dean Huijsen, is also being targeted by the Merseyside giants and it has been reported this week that the 20-year-old centre-back’s £50million release clause can be paid in three instalments.

Liverpool look serious about strengthening and are prepared to pay £95m for the Bournemouth duo, according to the Daily Mail.

The report claims that the Reds are ‘plotting a £95m double-swoop’ with a ‘busy summer’ anticipated.

Indeed, Kerkez is a ‘top target’ and Huijsen is ‘of high interest’ amidst competition from a host of big clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

👉 Let’s all pretend Arsenal could refuse Liverpool ‘guard of honour’…

👉 Carragher reveals evidence for Arne Slot ‘not trusting his squad’ as two Liverpool signings touted

👉 Liverpool make £80m ‘super offer’ for Real Madrid target in ‘unexpected turn in last few hours’

It is believed that the Reds’ transfer team held an ‘important recruitment meeting’ last week to discuss their summer business.

Unfortunately for Slot, Chelsea are ‘front-runners’ in the race for Huijsen’s signature.

Unless you are terrible at maths, you have probably realised by now that Kerkez’s asking price is £45m, with Slot ‘keen to upgrade’ at left-back due to Andy Robertson’s age (31) and declining performances.

An alternative to Huijsen is Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, though you can’t imagine Everton would be too pleased to sell him to Liverpool.

Also on the agenda for the Reds is a new striker and midfielder, the report adds.

A new striker could come in with Darwin Nunez’s future at Anfield uncertain.

The report adds that Bournemouth could mount a raid of their own and hold interest in goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, midfielder Harvey Elliott and young winger Ben Doak.

Kelleher is expected to leave Anfield this summer when Mamardashvili officially joins.