Liverpool star Jarell Quansah has emerged as a Newcastle target for the summer as Eddie Howe gives the green light for his £30m transfer.

Quansah was recently called up by Thomas Tuchel for the German’s first England squad but wasn’t handed his debut in the World Cup qualifying wins over Albania and Latvia.

His inclusion in the squad came as something of a surprise given the Reds academy graduate has started just 11 games under Arne Slot this season, with most of those coming in the domestic cup competitions.

Ibrahima Konate was drafted into the back four to play alongside captain Virgil van Dijk at half-time in the very first game of the season against Ipswich as Quansah was hooked by Slot, who claimed after the 22-year-old was called up for England duty that he’s “outgrown being called a talent”.

“It says a lot about his mentality. Last season I think everybody saw what a talent he is. Then this season started with him starting and I changed him as we all know against Ipswich,” Tuchel said.

“Ibou [Konate] and Virgil [van Dijk] were and are such a strong combination that he didn’t play a lot, but every time he had to play, except for maybe the first one or two games, you could see that maybe he is no longer a talent; because as a talent you don’t have any setbacks, but the moment you get setbacks it’s about you and how you react.

“I think he showed in his recent performances that he’s outgrown being called a talent. That’s probably what Thomas Tuchel saw and sees as well by giving him a call-up. He did really well the last few times he had to play for us and even in a position he’s not completely used to as a right full-back.”

The Times claim Newcastle ‘believe a £30million bid may tempt Liverpool into selling the Englishman’, who has four years remaining on his contract at Anfield.

A right-sided centre-back is high on the Howe’s list of priorities this summer and the Magpies boss has given the green light for his transfer, which has ‘significant support among senior figures at Anfield’.

It’s claimed Newcastle enquired about Quansah last summer when Liverpool came in for Gordon, and that interest remains, with the club keen to avoid a fight for the signing of Marc Guehi having been previously been rebuffed by Crystal Palace.

The report states that Newcastle’s ‘recruitment plans have yet to be finalised’ as the budget will hinge on whether they can qualify for the Champions League, but sporting director Paul Mitchell – who spoke of signing young players when he succeeded Dan Ashworth at Newcastle in September – looks set to push for Quansah no matter their financial constraints.

It’s further claimed that Newcastle also want a right-sided forward, as well as a new goalkeeper, with Burnley’s James Trafford their preferred option.

Quasah could follow Trent Alexander-Arnold out of Anfield, with the right-back set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, while the futures of fellow out-of-contract stars Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah remain uncertain.