Liverpool ‘accelerate deal’ for fourth summer signing after PL defender ‘rejects’ Tottenham

Marc Guehi has been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham.

Liverpool are pouncing on a deal to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi after he rejected a move to Tottenham, according to reports.

The Reds secured the Premier League title at the end of April as they enjoyed a relaxing end to the season under Arne Slot.

Slot and Liverpool‘s sporting director Richard Hughes are already looking at ways to make changes to their squad in order to give the Reds the best chance of succeeding again next season.

Jeremie Frimpong completed a move to Anfield on Friday and Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz look set to join, while Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has reportedly agreed personal terms.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike had looked like their next priority after completing those three signings but Chelsea are now ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign him.

In that case, Crystal Palace defender Guehi could be the next through the door at Anfield with Football Insider claiming that Liverpool are now ‘accelerating’ a deal to sign the England international after he ‘rejected’ Tottenham.

Guehi, who had another great season at Crystal Palace, ‘has turned down a move’ to Spurs this summer and ‘is on the radar of multiple leading Premier League clubs’.

The centre-back is ‘expected to leave Selhurst Park over the coming months’ but Tottenham ‘will not take any further part in the race for his signature’.

Guehi ‘wants to join a club that will consistently challenge for top trophies’ and that’s where Liverpool come in, with the Reds ‘understood to be at the table’ as well as Newcastle United, who ‘are expected to make another move for the 24-year-old’.

When asked recently about Guehi’s future at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner said: “I don’t want to comment on individual players.

“We could talk about Marc Guehi, we could talk about Dean Henderson, we could talk about Adam Wharton, we could talk about Jean-Philippe Mateta, Daniel Munoz, Ismaila Sarr who played an incredible, outstanding season for us. We won’t sell all of them.”

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook reckons Newcastle will no doubt go back in for Guehi after failing to convince Palace to sell last summer.

Crook said: “We know he spent last summer determined to try and get Marc Guehi.

“I think by the end Crystal Palace were quite angry and exasperated by the way he went about it. That made it virtually impossible for Newcastle to get the deal done.

“It’ll be interesting once Paul Mitchell leaves whether Newcastle revisit their interest in Guehi. I don’t see that deal being done all the time Mitchell is still in situ.”