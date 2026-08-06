Liverpool are accelerating towards the signing of a PSG winger

Liverpool are accelerating towards the transfer of a Paris Saint-Germain forward, for whom a price is set – in a separate deal to Bradley Barcola.

There’s a lot of speculation on attacking moves at Liverpool this summer. With Mohamed Salah gone, Barcola is the priority signing, to ensure quality in the final third.

There’s also a suggestion that Cody Gakpo could be sacrificed to make that move possible.

The Reds have also already signed Victor Munoz, a youngster coming off the back of a good season in Spain, and have another young talent, PSG’s Ibrahim Mbaye, in their sights.

Like Barcola, Mbaye is a right-winger, and he’s looking favourably upon a move to Anfield.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are ‘accelerating’ towards Mbaye, having already contacted his agent, and they are confident a deal can be done.

PSG are said to be open to the sale, with a source reportedly adding: “Liverpool are preparing to start official talks for Mbaye. PSG are expected to demand a transfer fee between €40–50million (£34.3-£42.9m) for him. Mbaye likes the Liverpool project and sees it as his priority.”

Two sources reveal Liverpool plans for Mbaye

The update comes after reveals from insiders Fabrice Hawkins and Fabrizio Romano about Liverpool’s move for Mbaye, who is “eager to leave Paris.”

Hawkins first reported: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool are pushing to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye.

‘The 18-year-old is understood to be keen on the move to Anfield, with Liverpool looking to strengthen their right-wing options this summer.

‘Talks with PSG are expected to begin shortly after the player gave the green light. Liverpool want both Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye.’

Romano added: ‘Liverpool have made contact with Ibrahima Mbaye’s new agent Jorge Mendes. Mbaye also has proposals from Bundesliga clubs – giving priority to #LFC project.

‘Deal was close with Leipzig but collapsed after Diomande-PSG off. Talks will follow, as @FabriceHawkins reported.

‘Bayer Leverkusen have also sent a proposal to PSG for Ibrahima Mbaye as talks took place over last few days.

‘The agreement between clubs is close but Mbaye likes Liverpool project as priority.’

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