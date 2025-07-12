Liverpool ‘accelerate’ £87m signing with Reds ‘fully confident’ two things ‘can be decisive’

Liverpool are ‘fully confident’ that they can get a deal over the line for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have already made five signings this summer with Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong headlining the deals they’ve done so far.

Liverpool are throwing their full weight behind Arne Slot after the Dutchman delivered the Premier League title in his first season at the club.

But the Reds are not done there this summer with rumours that they could still bring in more players to boost other areas of Slot’s squad.

A new centre-forward is one key position that Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have their eye on with the sale of Darwin Nunez key to bringing someone in.

Talks are reportedly continuing between Liverpool and Napoli over a potential sale with the Reds looking to get around €60m for the Uruguay international.

If Nunez leaves then Ekitike has emerged as the frontrunner to replace him with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisting the Eintracht Frankfurt striker is “one of the names on the list”.

Speaking on his own YouTube channel, Romano said: “Liverpool are working on this deal. Liverpool are discussing the possibility of adding Hugo Ekitike to their squad. The idea of Liverpool is to have one more striker, and they are waiting to understand what happens with Darwin Nunez, with conversations ongoing with Napoli.”

Romano added: “Liverpool can add a new striker. They are waiting to find a solution for Darwin, so Hugo Ekitike remains a name on the list for Liverpool. Of course, this is not a deal happening today or tomorrow, so we need to be patient, but Ekitike is one of the names on the list for Liverpool.”

But giving a fresh update earlier this week, Romano claimed: “His future remains open, but from what I am hearing the Premier League still remains the most likely destination for a striker who did fantastically last season.

“And I would maintain Liverpool as one of the options, because they have always had a strong interest in his signing. Let’s see what happens now with the timings, because Nunez’s exit will be important to understand how Liverpool move forward with Ekitike and more options up front.

“There is still interest from more English clubs and I am told the race remains quite open. But the story is not yet done and I am sure we will be back in the next weeks to discuss Ekitike and a move to the Premier League.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes claim that Liverpool ‘accelerate’ to get a deal for Ekitike over the line with the France international their ‘clear target’ for the summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United ‘also see the Frenchman as an ideal solution’ but Liverpool ‘appear willing to make the first move’ for the striker.

The report adds that Liverpool are ‘fully confident that the sporting project and the opportunity to compete for major titles can be decisive.’