Liverpool ‘accelerate’ transfer plans to sign ‘top-class star’ after devastating injury blow

Liverpool are reportedly looking to bring forward plans to sign a new right-back in the January transfer window after Conor Bradley picked up a serious injury.

The Reds are having a poor Premier League title defence with Arne Slot’s fourth-placed side currently 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, who finished second to Liverpool last term.

Liverpool spent over £400m on new signings in the summer transfer window as the Reds board backed Slot to build on last season’s success.

Many of their signings have not reached the heights expected of them with reliable players like Conor Bradley being used more than expected this term.

Bradley has started 12 matches to Jeremie Frimpong’s four in the Premier League this season but the Netherlands international could now get more minutes.

Wales international Bradley had surgery on a knee injury he picked up in Liverpool’s 0-0 draw against Arsenal last week and he is likely to be out for the season.

READ: Arsenal pair and Liverpool emergency striker among eight pointless January loans

With Frimpong his only natural replacement, Football Insider insists that Liverpool are looking to ‘accelerate’ plans to sign a new right-back in January.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists that Frimpong’s potential to be “unreliable defensively” means they could look for a new right-back before the winter window shuts.

Brown told Football Insider: “Liverpool could be forced to bring in a right-back.

“Conor Bradley has picked up this serious injury, which is a shame because he’s done really well for Liverpool and losing him will be a blow to their plans.

“I saw quite a bit of him at Bolton and since he’s gone back to Liverpool he’s improved and used that experience and become an important player there.

“They’ve got Jeremie Frimpong who can play there, but they tend to prefer him in more attacking areas and can be unreliable defensively.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

* Chelsea should have gone ‘really big’ for Virgil van Dijk and PSG stars – Cole

* Three reasons why Marc Guehi’s final decision on transfer is clear as Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal wait

* Liverpool ‘willing to offer’ £156m for midfielder as Reds look to take ‘definitive leap’ in record deal



“Certainly not as much as Bradley has been, so it would mean a clear change in that department.

“As with any top club, their recruitment team will have been prepared for any eventuality, so they’ll already have a number of top-class right-backs on their radar.

“This may mean they check if any are available in January, and if they have the opportunity to bring somebody in, then they could do it.

“It will have to be somebody who improves their side and they won’t rush into anything, but if the right deal comes up they may now have to make a move.”