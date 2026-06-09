Andoni Iraola has become the new Liverpool manager.

Liverpool are ‘closest’ to signing a £52m winger with 31 goal contributions last season as part of a double signing with Yan Diomande, according to reports.

The wide areas are where the bulk of the transfer headlines will be written at Anfield this summer. Mohamed Salah is leaving on a free transfer despite having a year remaining on his contract. The Egyptian might not be the only winger taking flight.

Federico Chiesa has publicly insisted he must leave for the betterment of his career. The only way he’ll stay is if the Italian is given assurances over increased playing time from new boss, Andoni Iraola.

Cody Gakpo too could depart, with Fabrizio Romano confirming Liverpool will listen to ‘important proposals’ for the Dutchman.

There have been somewhat outlandish reports claiming Tottenham are prepared to break their transfer record for Gakpo. More realistically, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have brought news of Gakpo being offered as a makeweight to RB Leipzig bring down the price of signing Yan Diomande.

The Ivorian is Liverpool’s top target for the flanks, with The Athletic claiming Leipzig now want in excess of €130m / £112m for the 19-year-old.

The high price isn’t dissuading Liverpool who are stronger placed to agree personal terms with the player than PSG. That is according to David Ornstein who also confirmed club-to-club talks have opened.

However, with potentially up to three wingers leaving, Liverpool cannot rest with just Diomande coming the other way.

Liverpool want Francisco Trincao as well as Yan Diomande

A recent report from Correio da Manha claimed Liverpool were giving serious consideration to signing Francisco Trincao from Sporting CP.

What’s more, the managerial change hasn’t dampened enthusiasm over the move at Anfield, with the report declaring Iraola’s arrival ‘has done nothing to cool interest’ in the 26-year-old.

Trincao has taken his game to new heights since returning to his home country following an underwhelming loan spell with Wolves in the 2021/22 campaign.

Trincao was on the books of parent club Barcelona at that time before subsequently being loaned to Sporting the following year, who he then joined outright in 2023.

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He returned healthy figures of 13 goals and 18 assists across all competitions last term. The left-footer was also named in the Primeira Liga team of the season for the second successive time.

Now, Portuguese outlet Record state Liverpool are the ‘closest’ to signing Trincao this summer by activating his €60m / £52m release clause.

The report then doubled down when declaring Liverpool are ‘top of the list’ with regards to the likeliest club to make a move this summer.

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