Liverpool have confirmed that they have ‘accepted an offer’ from Real Madrid to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to join the Spanish giants early.

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with Real Madrid over the past year, with the right-back named as their top target as they look to replace Spain international Dani Carvajal.

The England international entered the final year of his contract at the start of this season and he was always likely to leave his boyhood club amid interest from Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid has been inevitable for months and it was confirmed before the end of the 2024/25 season that he would be leaving Liverpool.

Until now, his move to Real Madrid had yet to be announced as Xabi Alonso’s side have been in talks with Liverpool over an early release so he can feature at next month’s Club World Cup.

But on Friday morning, Liverpool announced in a club statement that they have ‘accepted an offer’ from Real Madrid for Alexander-Arnold.

The statement confirmed: ‘Liverpool FC can confirm an offer has been accepted for Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid for his transfer upon the opening of the June transfer window.

‘The full-back is now set to join the La Liga club ahead of the expiry of his Reds contract this summer.

‘Liverpool will receive a fee for his services, with the deal to be concluded once the window opens on June 1.’

Liverpool have not disclosed the fee they will receive from Real Madrid, but The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that an ‘agreement has been reached for the La Liga outfit ‘to pay’ €10m for the right-back after less than £1m was initially on offer.

Ornstein added:

‘The Spanish club will pay €10million (£8.4m; $11.4m) in a single payment for Alexander-Arnold, with the deal worth even more to Liverpool as they will no longer cover the remaining salary and bonuses he is owed. ‘The 26-year-old will sign a six-year contract with his new side.’

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has confirmed that the ‘release clause’ in Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid deal ‘will be €1bn’.

Reporter Ben Jacobs has broken down how the negotiations between the two clubs developed. He tweeted: “Negotiations led by Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes with a breakthrough on Sunday after the title lift.

“Liverpool turned down an offer of around €25m in January because they felt Alexander-Arnold was important for their title push.

“Hughes and Edwards then worked together to ensure a significant transfer fee, even though TAA has a month left on his deal.”