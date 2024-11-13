According to reports, Trent Alexander-Arnold could be edging nearer a move to Real Madrid in January as Liverpool ‘would accept’ a shock ‘swap offer’.

Alexander-Arnold has entered the final year of his contract and has been heavily linked with an exit in recent months.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same situation, but the England international is perhaps the most likely to leave as Real Madrid is interested in him.

The talented right-back has been touted as a long-term replacement for Spain international Dani Carvajal and it’s been reported that Real Madrid have made him their priority target.

The Liverpool standout has been less impactful going forward under new head coach Arne Slot. However, he has arguably improved defensively as the Premier League leaders have only conceded six goals in their eleven matches.

Earlier this month, a report from Football Insider claimed Slot intends to ‘block’ Alexander-Arnold and two other players from leaving in January.

The report revealed.

‘Arne Slot is happy with the composition of his squad and wants to improve it in the new year, rather than weaken it. ‘Liverpool are not considering allowing forward Federico Chiesa to leave the club in the mid-season window. He has been linked with a loan move to Serie A club Como but will be kept on at Anfield until the end of the season at least. ‘Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is attracting strong interest from Real Madrid, has also been linked with a January exit. ‘He is out of contract at the end of this season and the new year could present the final opportunity for Liverpool to cash in – but they want to keep him at the club until the 2024-25 campaign ends. ‘Japan international midfielder Wataru Endo has also been linked with a potential exit. All three are set to have moves blocked in January as Slot sets his sights on success in his first season in the Anfield hot seat.’

However, a new report in Spain claims Liverpool ‘would accept a swap offer’ in January as Alexander-Arnold and France international Aurelien Tchouameni could move in opposing directions.

Real Madrid have reportedly been left ‘unconvinced’ by the centre-midfielder this season and the report claims he could be ‘sacrificed’ in a swap deal.