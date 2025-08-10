Liverpool ‘activate interest’ in Isak alternative amid ‘plans to resume talks with Newcastle on Monday’

Liverpool have now ‘activated their interest’ in Brentford striker Yoane Wissa in case a deal for Alexander Isak falls through, according to reports.

The Reds made a £110m offer for Isak earlier this month after receiving encouragement following the striker’s stance became clear that he wants to leave Newcastle for Anfield.

After the bid was rejected by the Magpies, Liverpool will only make another offer once Newcastle have found a replacement and are willing to negotiate a price.

Isak has been training away from his colleagues in the first team after Eddie Howe admitted that it’s “clear at the moment that we can’t involve him with the group”.

There had been a report that Newcastle had told Isak that ‘you’re going nowhere’ this summer but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed last night that a move to Liverpool is still “absolutely likely”.

In a fresh update, Romano told Caught Offside: ‘The Anfield hierarchy are biding their time, hoping that Newcastle’s stance will shift, allowing negotiations to progress. For now, the Magpies remain reluctant sellers, though there are signs that the situation could change.

‘From the player’s perspective, his intentions are crystal clear. Sources close to Isak insist he is determined to move to Liverpool and has no interest in extending his contract at St. James’ Park.

‘Manager Eddie Howe has publicly stated he only wants players committed to the club, comments that have been interpreted as a subtle acknowledgement of the growing tension between player and management.

‘Isak’s unwavering desire to join the Premier League champions has turned this into a high-stakes standoff. Liverpool’s recent sale of Darwin Nunez to Al Hilal has only heightened their need for a top-tier striker, further solidifying Isak as their priority.’

Transfer journalist Sebastien Vidal insists that now Darwin Nunez’s deal to Al-Hilal has been completed, Liverpool plan ‘to resume talks with Newcastle on Monday’ over Isak.

Vidal wrote on X: ‘With Nunez’s sale now completed, Liverpool can focus even more intensively on the Isak deal. The club’s management plans to resume talks with Newcastle on Monday. #LFC #NUFC #Isak.’

Liverpool are preparing for their attempts to sign Isak to be unsuccessful with Vidal claiming that they have also ‘activated their interest’ in Brentford striker Wissa, who scored 19 Premier League goals in 35 appearances.

Vidal later added: ‘EXCL Liverpool have activated their interest in Yoane Wissa as a backup option if the Isak deal falls through. The Brentford striker is also on the radar of Newcastle, Tottenham and several Saudi clubs. #LFC #Transfers #BrentfordFC #NUFC.’