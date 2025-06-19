Liverpool are reportedly in ‘active talks’ with Bayer Leverkusen over a £30m defender in a deal that’s said to be ‘separate from Florian Wirtz’.

The Reds are expected to imminently announce the signing of Wirtz for a total fee of 135 million euros (£116m) including add-ons, having haggled the Bundesliga side down from their initial asking price of €150m [£127m].

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that his wages will “fit into Liverpool’s structure” despite previous reports of an inflated salary.

Romano wrote on X: ‘His salary will be in the region of £200,000 per week plus bonuses.

‘Reports of higher salary are not confirmed as it will fit Liverpool’s current structure.’

Wirtz’s parents are set for a significant payday according to BILD as they act as the German international’s agents – they’re due €10m [£8.5m] as a result of his transfer.

And now, Sky Sports claim Liverpool are locked in negotiations with Leverkusen once again as the German side are interested in bringing Jarell Quansah to the club.

Quansah started last season as Virgil van Dijk’s centre-back partner but lasted just 45 minutes before being replaced by Ibrahima Konate, who then kept him out of the side for the vast majority of the campaign.

Reports have suggested Quansah – who signed a new five-year deal with the Reds in October – is open to an exit from Anfield, with Newcastle among his suitors, but Leverkusen’s interest was documented when Liverpool first moved for Wirtz and they remain keen on the 22-year-old.

It’s claimed ‘active negotiations are ongoing but the deal would be a separate one from Florian Wirtz, if it is completed’.

“Reports of higher salary are not confirmed as it will fit Liverpool’s current structure.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘ready’ to ‘offer record deal ‘ to sign next ‘top target’ with ‘bid’ to ‘surpass’ Wirtz fee

👉 Liverpool ‘ready’ to hijack £43m Chelsea transfer as agent reveals ‘choice of heart’

👉 ‘Badly exposed’ Trent slammed by Spanish press after ‘failing to contribute’ on Real Madrid debut

New Leverkusen boss Erik ten Hag is said to be ‘looking to reinforce their backline with young, technically gifted players’ and Quansah has ‘caught their attention’.

Meanwhile, sporting director Richard Hughes is said to be working on a deal to land Alexander Isak from Newcastle, who is the Reds’ ‘dream’ striker target.

A report on Wednesday claimed they are ‘plotting’ breaking the British record transfer fee twice this summer in order to land Isak.

And an update on Thursday claimed Liverpool are ‘ready to make a record offer’ for Isak as they are ‘determined’ to land their next ‘top target.

It’s claimed they are ‘prepared to lodge a bid worth £100million plus add-ons, which would see the overall package surpass the figure agreed with Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz’.