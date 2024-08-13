According to reports, Liverpool are ‘exploring’ a move to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili amid links with a Newcastle United star.

Liverpool are the only Premier League club who have not made a signing this summer and they were dealt a major blow on Monday night as Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi decided to reject a move to Anfield.

Zubimendi emerged as Arne Slot’s top target after Liverpool scoured the market for a new no.6 to replace Wataru Endo and they were prepared to activate his £51m release clause.

It was initially reported that Zubimendi was expected to accept a move to Liverpool before he opted to perform a dramatic U-turn at the eleventh hour. A report on Tuesday morning has revealed a four-word reason why he decided to snub the Premier League giants after reaching an ‘agreement’.

The Times are saying Liverpool ‘may end their midfield search’ after missing out on Zubimendi.

‘It is unlikely at this stage that Liverpool will switch their attention to an alternative midfield target, with Zubimendi having been pursued because he suited a specific profile of No6 for Slot’s squad.’

‘After being told that the player would be prepared to leave in this transfer window, Liverpool made an opportunistic attempt to sign Zubimendi. ‘The view of the club is that they have Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones as potential partners for Alexis Mac Allister, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold can also fulfil the role. Wataru Endo is a more destructive No6 and looks unsuited to the demands of the new coach, having been out of favour with Slot during pre-season. There is also 17-year-old Trey Nyoni, who is highly rated.’

The Athletic meanwhile are reporting that Newcastle United star Bruno Fernandes has been ‘touted as an alternative to Zubimendi’, but Liverpool have revealed their ‘adamant’ stance on this potential transfer.

‘Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes has been touted as a possible alternative to Zubimendi — but senior Liverpool sources, kept anonymous to protect relationships, are adamant they have no interest in the Brazilian.’

While Liverpool are unlikely to sign a new centre-midfielder, it has been suggested that they could sign a goalkeeper this summer.

Valencia’s Mamardashvili – who shone for Georgia at Euro 2024 – is considered one of the ‘world’s best’. A recent report in Spain claimed Liverpool have ‘launched an offer’ to sign a potential long-term replacement for Alisson Becker.

Regarding Mamardashvili, The Times added: ‘They are monitoring the Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is valued at £30million-plus by Valencia.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also backed this up. He said: “Liverpool are seriously considering opportunity to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili for fee in excess of €30m for Valencia and then loan him out.

“No final decision yet but talks continue, it’s up to Liverpool. Georgian GK keen on move to #LFC with loan next.”