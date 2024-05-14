Liverpool star goes public with La Liga transfer desire after confirming no new contract talks

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is ready to “return to La Liga” but hasn’t completely ruled out staying at Anfield after 11 seasons in the Premier League.

The Spaniard moved to the Premier League in 2013 from La Liga side Real Betis and spent six seasons at West Ham, making 150 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool signed Adrian on a free transfer in August 2019 and has gone on to make just 26 appearances over his five seasons at Anfield, mostly playing back-up to Alisson and sometimes third choice behind the Brazilian and Caoimhin Kelleher.

And now speaking to reporters in Spain, Adrian has revealed his desire to return to La Liga once his spell at Liverpool is over.

Adrian said: “I would like to return to LaLiga after 11 seasons in the Premier League. It would be the end of a cycle. I’m still ready to compete. I feel very good despite being 37.

“You know that goalkeepers, if you take good care of yourself, if you haven’t had any serious injuries lately and you’re fine, the daily training gives you that intensity that makes you compete.

“I think Adrian has a long time left and it’s true that I would like to return to the LaLiga. It has to be a nice, interesting project.”

His current deal at Liverpool expires in June and he’s confirmed there have been no new contract talks so far – but wouldn’t rule out staying if there is “a pending conversation”.

Adrian added: “I haven’t sat down with Liverpool yet either. I don’t rule out that we could have a pending conversation, but it is true that we will be looking out of the corner of our eye to see what happens in the LaLiga.”

Liverpool threw away a 3-1 lead against Aston Villa on Monday night to draw 3-3 as Jurgen Klopp played out his penultimate game in charge of the Reds.

Jarell Quansah scored the third Liverpool goal with a brilliant header and the goal reminded Jamie Carragher of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“This header is absolutely out of this world,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“He is trying to hold his run because of the offside trap but he gets up so high and he’s actually ahead of the ball.

“His body position when the ball is in the air, it reminds me a little bit, I’ve seen Ronaldo score these type of headers where he gets up so early and he’s almost in the air waiting for the ball and as it comes across, I mean look how high his knees are off the ground.”

