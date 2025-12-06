Liverpool have identified a Bundesliga winger as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah but face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

Salah has been linked with a move away from Liverpool after a very poor start to the season.

Mohamed Salah’s poor 25/26: The numbers

Shot on target percentage: 29.0

Take-ons attempted: 41 (15th in PL)

Take-ons won: 11 (38th)

Take-on won percentage: 26.8 (173rd)

The i Paper has reported that clubs in Saudi Arabia are ‘confident’ the Egyptian will join in the winter transfer window, with the Reds potentially opening the door to a cut-price sale.

Salah’s form has been shocking after a record-breaking 2024/25 campaign in which he scored 29 goals and registered 18 assists during Liverpool’s Premier League title win.

Saudi Pro League clubs are ready to take advantage, though any offer is not expected to come close to the £200million bid the Reds received in 2023.

Regardless of Salah’s short-term future, Arne Slot’s side are looking for a long-term replacement and want to bring in competition for the Egyptian in January.

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo is Liverpool’s top target and is available for £65million, but there is also reported interest in a young winger in the Bundesliga.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

👉 Saudi clubs ‘confident’ Salah will leave Liverpool in January as top replacement ‘ready for next step’

👉 No Salah, Gakpo in the Liverpool XI to be picked by Glasner if he replaces Slot this season

👉 Do ‘last big contracts’ kill all motivation for big-name footballers?

Liverpool ‘advancing’ to sign Bundesliga gem

According to Sky in Switzerland (of course), Liverpool are in ‘very advanced talks’ with the representatives of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

They are not alone, however, with Spurs also in contention to sign the 19-year-old Ivorian international.

It is claimed that the London club have been ‘monitoring’ Diomande for several months and have ‘recently intensified discussions’.

The report states:

The profile of the Ivorian striker from Leipzig particularly appeals to Thomas Frank, who wants to bolster his attacking line. Liverpool are also very interested in this transfer. Currently rebuilding their attack, the Reds see Diomande as a serious option to bring fresh legs and attacking flair. For now, Leipzig remains calm and has not yet opened negotiations with any club, but is closely monitoring the progress of discussions surrounding the player. Leipzig, fully aware of the growing interest in their young winger, have not publicly set a price.

— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) December 3, 2025

There is also interest from FC Barcelona, though it’s ‘nothing concrete’, the report adds.

Barcelona is also among the clubs interested in the player. However, unlike the two English clubs, contact has so far been limited to exploratory calls, and no official meetings or appointments have yet been scheduled between the player’s representatives and the Barcelona management. The Catalan club is monitoring the situation but has not yet decided to take the next step.

READ MORE: Rio Ferdinand vs Danny ‘Falcon’ Ramirez in two painful World Cup banter segments: ‘This wasn’t in the script’