Liverpool have now entered ‘advanced talks’ to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi as they look to ‘close the deal’, according to reports.

The Reds have already been very busy in the summer transfer market after Arne Slot led them to the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield.

Liverpool have signed Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman this summer with more signings expected to follow.

One area they are now looking to target is centre-back with Slot hoping to bring in reinforcements to cover Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, especially with Jarell Quansah nearing a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

And Crystal Palace defender Guehi has emerged as their top target in that position in recent days after the England international impressed for club and country last season.

DaveOCKOP.com revealed on Monday that ‘positive discussions have intensified last week with direct contact between the club and the player’ and it was understood that there is a ‘growing confidence that a fee will be agreed with Palace for Guehi to join this summer, rather than on a free next summer.’

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Arsenal’s Eze link intensifies, crunch time for Liverpool star

And now Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Guehi is at the ‘top of the list’ for Liverpool in terms of centre-back targets with ‘advanced talks’ now talking place.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Understand Marc #Guehi is now at the top of the list for Liverpool! Advanced talks are taking place between #LFC and the 24 y/o centre-back, with Liverpool trying to close the deal. England international remains under contract with Crystal Palace until 2027.’

In a taste of what Liverpool fans could expect from Guehi, if a move is completed, former interim England boss Lee Carsley heaped praise on the Palace defender back in November.

Carsley said: “I made Marc captain when I was in the Under-21s. He’s a player who has shown leadership qualities throughout his career so far.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Club ‘prepared to offer in excess of £73m’ for Liverpool starter as Reds plot player-plus-cash deal

👉 Report reveals Liverpool agreed to sign shock star over Newcastle striker Alexander Isak

👉 Liverpool: ‘Decision’ deadline set by Euro giants with £25m alternative named amid ‘medical today’

“His maturity [is clear] not only on the pitch but off the pitch. The fact that Marc is so calm and composed next to them [the debutants Tino Livramento and Harwood-Bellis] is brilliant.

“I think he’s had a really good camp. He’s playing really well at Palace in the games that I have seen and he’s moving in the right direction in terms of his quality.”

Carsley added: “When he plays for England he probably goes up another level as well. I still think there is a lot more to come from Marc. Physically, he’s fast and he’s aggressive. On the ball, he is excellent as well so he just needs to keep improving.

“There’s good competition for places in that centre-back position but Marc is definitely worthy of his position.”