Liverpool boost as ‘advanced’ Xabi Alonso talks lead Bayern to Premier League alternative

Bayern Munich are reportedly ‘watching’ Aston Villa manager Unai Emery as a possible alternative to top target Xabi Alonso.

The Bundesliga giants announced on Wednesday that they will be parting ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season and are now scouring the market for replacements.

Alonso, whose Bayer Leverkusen side are currently eight points clear of them in the Bundesliga, is thought to be their number one choice, but Kicker journalist Georg Holzner has revealed Bayern are looking at alternatives having heard Alonso is in ‘advanced discussions’ with Liverpool.

The Reds are going all out to secure their former player to replace Jurgen Klopp, who announced last month that he’s leaving the club in the summer.

Holzner claims Bayern have four other managers on their radar, including Villa boss Emery.

He wrote on X: ‘Search for a coach at #fcbayern : There is whispering in England, so @kicker learned that Xabi #Alonso is already in advanced discussions with Liverpool and that staying in Leverkusen is far from being ruled out. But Bayern will give everything.

‘In addition to Zinedine #Zidane , Hansi #Flick and Sebastian #Hoeneß Unai #Emery from Aston Villa is also being watched. He is well known to Bayern after he and Villarreal knocked Munich out of the CL two years ago.’

But Bayern may not need an alternative, as according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg, Alonso may actually favour a move to Bayern over Liverpool.

He said: “First of all, Xabi Alonso is 100 percent focused on winning the possible treble with Bayer Leverkusen,” Plettenburg said.

“He’s not motivated to speak about Bayern Munich, he’s not motivated to speak about Bayern in the background, he’s really focused on Leverkusen.

“We really have to say that it’s not 100 percent clear that Xabi Alonso will say yes to Bayern and all the Bayern bosses are informed about the difficulty of this possible transfer from Leverkusen.

“But my understanding and my information is that at this stage, Xabi Alonso is more willing to join Bayern Munich instead of joining Liverpool.

“I can also give you this news: Bayern have already enquired about Xabi Alonso, but we also have heard that Liverpool have also enquired in the last couple of days and weeks.”

