Liverpool ‘advantage’ over Man Utd for top Ten Hag target revealed as Klopp shuts Ratcliffe ‘gateway’

According to reports, Liverpool have an ‘advantage’ over Manchester United in the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur-linked Jean-Clair Todibo from OGC Nice.

Liverpool were focused on overhauling their midfield in the summer and they were pretty successful as they spent around £200m to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

The Premier League giants are faring well this season as they are currently top of the Premier League table. To boost their title chances, they could look to strengthen in January.

While they are being linked with Kylian Mbappe as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, it has been widely reported over the past few months that they are keen to sign a young centre-back who could be Virgil van Dijk’s long-term successor.

Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi have been mentioned as potential signings in recent months but Todibo is also on Liverpool’s radar.

The former FC Barcelona defender has been with OGC Nice since 2021 and the 24-year-old has emerged as one of the best young defenders in Ligue 1 after making over 100 appearances for the French outfit.

Earlier this month, French football expert Jonathan Johnson claimed Todibo – who has been described as Man Utd’s ‘top target’ – is more likely to leave Nice in the summer.

“Wherever Todibo goes next, he’ll want to play in continental competition, and, depending on where Nice finish, it could be that it will make sense for him to stay there a little longer.

“But the clubs that are interested, I don’t think their interest is going to go away overnight, and if anything more clubs could join the race in the months ahead, giving him more of a choice of suitors if he moves in the summer than if he moves this month.”

He added: “Overall I see him staying until the end of the season and then moving on, but it depends on where Nice finish and also on their long-term project because Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in Manchester United will probably continue to develop and strengthen and that will have repercussions at Nice.”

Man Utd may seem to be a natural fit for Todibo given Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s links with the Premier League giants and OGC Nice, but French outlet Nice-Matin claim Liverpool have an ‘advantage’ over their rivals in the race to land the defender.

It is said that ‘Man Utd will rely on Dave Brailsford and Ratcliffe to tout the Ineos gateway, but Liverpool are very attractive’.

Liverpool’s supposed ‘advantage’ comes via defender Ibrahima Konate being ‘very close’ with Todibo, who is a fellow Parisian. It is also noted that with Van Dijk ‘ageing’, the Premier League side ‘imagine combining the two Frenchman’ in the future.