Liverpool have been provided a potential transfer boost as Milos Kerkez’s agent has backed the AFC Bournemouth star to sign for the Premier League giants.

The Reds have only made one signing this signing as Italy international Federico Chiesa was their only summer signing before they decided against making an addition in January.

This leaves Arne Slot’s side eighth in our Premier League net spend table ahead of a busy summer with three of their top stars potentially set to become available on free transfers at the end of this season.

Liverpool could target signings in various positions this summer and one of their priorities will be to land a new left-back to replace Andy Robertson, who has struggled at times this season.

Kerkez – also linked with Man Utd – has emerged as one of the best young left-backs in the Premier League as he’s grabbed five goal involvements in 26 games this season.

In an interview with Anfield Watch, Kerkez’s agent – Richard Henczi – claimed the left-back is capable of playing for Liverpool.

“I think he’s ready to go to a higher level club [than Bournemouth],” said Henczi.

“If he wants to go to Liverpool, he will go to Liverpool.

“I mean he has everything [to be one of the best left-backs]. I think he can’t be in the top five left-backs around the world if he plays at a smaller club. So it depends on his next transfer – how many minutes will he play there and how well will he play there?

“[Do they] play in the UEFA Champions League or just the Europa League and you know, these kinds of decisions. If he gets the chance, I think he has everything to be in the top five or ten left-backs in the world.”

Liverpool could also look to sign a new midfielder amid reports linking them with Brighton standout Carlos Baleba. Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown claims the Reds are ‘preparing a mega-money offer’.

“I like him as a player, he’s very talented,” Brown told Football Insider.

“He’s got a bit of something about him as well, and I think there’s more to come from him.

“I think he’d be a good fit for Liverpool because he’s not afraid to get on the ball and move with it, or to find those passes out wide we see them play so often to find the likes of Salah.

“It’s not very often Liverpool are in the buying market for a big-money player.

“Their recruitment has been strong in the past with the likes of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai coming in.

“So I think they’ll be doing their due diligence on Baleba to make sure he’s the right man.

“We know Brighton will hold out for mega-money for him if they’re going to let him go, like they have done before with players like Caicedo.

“But if Liverpool feel he is the right man, and I think they do, they’ll be prepared to make it happen.

“He’s a player I like and I think would be a good fit there, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen.”