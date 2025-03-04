Arne Slot had a go at Michael Oliver after Liverpool's draw with Everton.

A new FA statement has broken down why Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was sent off against Everton as he ‘disputed’ Michael Oliver’s reasoning.

Last month, Liverpool travelled to face Everton in the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park and it proved an action-packed match.

Beto fired Everton ahead before goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah turned the game around.

Liverpool were on course for victory heading into stoppage time but James Tarkowski scored a sensational last-gasp leveller to earn Everton a 2-2 draw.

There were handbags aplenty at the end of the match as Abdoulaye Doucoure and Curtis Jones were dismissed for two yellow cards before Slot was sent off following his confrontation with referee Michael Oliver and his assistants.

This result afforded Arsenal a Premier League title lifeline, but Mikel Arteta’s side have failed to capitalise as Liverpool have extended their lead at the top of the table.

Following the Everton match, Slot has been given a two-match ban and the FA have revealed why he got sent off.

“It was reported by the Referee that following the full-time whistle, he was approached by LFC’s Arne Slot (“AS”) who had entered the field of play to confront the Referee and the Match Officials team. Tensions were running high,” the FA revealed in a new statement.

“It was alleged that AS’ manner was confrontational and aggressive. It was alleged that he initially used abusive words whilst shaking the Referee’s hand including that the Referee had ‘f****** give them everything’ and that AS hoped that the Referee ‘was proud of that performance’.

“The Referee thereafter confirms (having reviewed the video footage to clarify) that he was approached again by AS around one minute later.

“In this exchange, AS once again shook the Referee’s hand and said ‘If we don’t win the league, I’ll f****** blame you’. It is then further alleged that AS turned to the Assistant Referee and shouted twice that it was ‘a f****** disgrace’.

“As a result of AS’ conduct, he was shown a red card by the Referee.”

The statement also confirmed Slot disputed the language used during this exchange.

“In his submissions AS, whilst admitting the Charges, disputed the language alleged to have been used and suggested there may have been confusion between what AS and SH [Sipke Hulshoff, Liverpool assistant head coach] said to the Referee,” the statement continued.

“It was alleged that AS said whilst shaking the Referee’s hand, ‘if we don’t win the league, I’ll f****** blame you’.

“Instead, AS asserts that he in fact said, ‘if we don’t win the league, I will have you to thank for that’.

“The FA maintained that AS’ language and words were as reported by the Match Officials.

“However, the FA argued that this discrepancy didn’t make a material difference to the sanction, in any event, given the words used still constituted AS acting in an improper manner, and AS accepts the same.

“It should be noted that AS does not dispute stating ‘f****** disgrace” to the Assistant Referee.”