Liverpool ‘agree’ £300m ‘record-breaking deal’ with La Liga side ready to accept deal for Van Dijk successor

Liverpool have struck an agreement with Adidas to become their new kit sponsor in a deal worth around £300m over five years, according to reports.

The Reds only made one signing in the summer transfer market for this season with Federico Chiesa joining from Juventus for £12.5m, while a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili was also agreed before the goalkeeper was sent back to Valencia on loan for the rest of the campaign.

There were also reports that Liverpool came close to buying Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad before the Spain midfielder decided that he wanted to remain in La Liga.

And now Liverpool could get a huge boost in the transfer market in years to come with Football Insider insisting that the Reds are set to announce a ‘record-breaking deal’ with sportswear giant Adidas worth £300m.

Football Insider report:

‘Liverpool have agreed a new five-year kit deal with Adidas that is set to be worth more than £60million a season and the biggest in the club’s history.

‘Sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed to Football Insider that the club will switch suppliers at the end of the 2024-25 campaign when their five-year agreement with Nike ends.

‘In a tender process for a five‑year contract Adidas beat off competition from Nike and Puma to be associated with Liverpool for the first time since 2012.

‘Liverpool are said to believe it will bring their kit earnings into line with Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, who all receive £60m-£65m from deals with Adidas, Puma and Nike respectively.’

One player Liverpool are reportedly looking to buy is Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade – who spent six months on loan at Nottingham Forest in 2022 without making a single appearance – and the Reds could get him for lower than his release clause.

Virgil van Dijk is out of contract at the end of the season but the Liverpool captain revealed this week that he is in “discussions with the right people” over a new deal.

And Liverpool have one eye on finding his successor for when he eventually leaves Anfield and Estadio Deportivo claim that Sevilla’s Bade is in their ‘sights’ as a ‘possible replacement’ for Van Dijk.

Bade is being ‘closely monitored’ by Liverpool and they sent a scout to watch Bade in a Sevilla match on Sunday as they continue to see how the centre-back is progressing.

The Frenchman has a €60m release clause in his contract but the report in Spain claims that Sevilla ‘would be content with much less’ from Liverpool.