Liverpool stunningly tipped to agree deal for fifth new midfielder ‘before the January window opens’

Liverpool are reportedly keen on tying up a deal for in-demand Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade before the January transfer window opens.

Jurgen Klopp has revitalised his midfield this season after bringing in four new players, who have already had a positive impact on his team.

In a major reshuffle, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departed on frees in the summer, while Arthur Melo was sent back to parent club Juventus and Jordan Henderson and Fabinho sealed big-money moves to Saudi Arabia.

Arriving in their place, the Reds spent a hefty £145.2m acquiring the services of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and finally, on deadline day, Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool have enjoyed an excellent start to the season thanks in part to these players. They have won five, drawn two and lost one of their eight Premier League matches so far, and currently sit in fourth place in the table.

Despite all the midfield additions, it seems Klopp is keen to add another to his squad this winter. As previously reported by Football365, Andre is one player they have been tracking for some time.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Liverpool ‘will try’ to secure the Fluminense star’s services before the transfer window re-opens.

“Liverpool like Andre a lot,” the report claims.

“Despite their upheaval in the summer window they still feel they need something in that holding role in midfield and Andre could very well be that man.”

Andre operates primarily in the defensive midfield role and despite only being 22 years of age, is already vastly experienced, and is considered to be one of the most exciting young players in South America.

The youngster has over 150 first team appearances to his name for Fluminense and earned his first cap for Brazil earlier in 2023.

TEAMtalk note that there is a ‘release clause embedded in Andre’s contract at Fluminense,’ though it’s as yet unclear what number it’s set at.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if they can reach an agreement with the Brazilian club ahead of January, so that they can beat the competition to Andre’s signature.

