The father of a top Liverpool target claims “everything is agreed” for a move to Anfield, while Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Florian Wirtz.

After a couple of quiet transfer windows, Liverpool are looking to make a statement during this transfer window as they attempt to secure several marquee signings.

The Premier League champions have already landed Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi, while they are closing in on Bayer Leverkusen sensation Wirtz.

The Germany international has been identified as a leading target for Liverpool as an upgrade in the No.10 position, while he can also operate in other attacking areas.

Another priority for Liverpool is the addition of a new left-back as they need a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, who could leave this summer amid interest from Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool have been linked with several potential options, but it’s been widely reported that Bournemouth standout Milos Kerkez is their top target after he enjoyed a breakout season for the Cherries in 2024/25.

The Reds have been in deep discussions with Bournemouth and Leverkusen over Kerkez and Wirtz in recent weeks and a final resolution is not far away.

Kerkez’s father has reassured Liverpool supporters that the left-back’s proposed move to Anfield is “basically a done deal”.

“It’s only Liverpool for us and we’re not going anywhere else and we won’t talk to other clubs,” Kerkez’s father said.

“Everything is done between us (personal terms) we just need to sort out some details but it’s basically a done deal.

“Richard Hughes brought us to Bournemouth, if he said we go to India, then we go to India, everything is agreed, just some little things.”

Wirtz’s move to Liverpool could be confirmed before Kerkez’s as Arne Slot’s side have agreed a fee for the attacking midfielder.

Now, Romano has revealed the “schedule” for Wirtz to Liverpool, with his “medical booked”.

“We now have the schedule for Florian Wirtz’s transfer to Liverpool,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“He will arrive on Thursday in Merseyside. The medical is booked on Friday, so the idea is for Wirtz to complete his transfer on Friday and sign a five year contract as a Liverpool player.

“And then we will have the official announcement of Wirtz as a Liverpool player, the most expensive signing in the history of the club.”