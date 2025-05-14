Liverpool ‘agree personal terms’ for ‘certain’ transfer as Slot’s dream striker is ‘intrigued’ by move

Liverpool have ‘agreed personal terms’ with one player ahead of the summer, according to reports, while a striker is ‘intrigued’ by a move to Anfield.

The Reds have had a stunning season in the Premier League with Arne Slot leading his side to the title in his first season at Anfield.

Despite becoming champions, the ambitious Slot will be looking to improve next campaign, especially in other competitions like the Champions League.

For that the Liverpool head coach will need more quality in depth and there are already rumours galore ahead of the summer transfer window.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one player leaving at the end of the season with the Liverpool right-back expected to make a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

And a space has opened up in Slot’s squad with reports over the last few days indicating that Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong is the player chosen by Liverpool to replace Alexander-Arnold.

Football Insider are claiming that ‘Anfield sources’ have told the website that Liverpool ‘have verbally agreed personal terms’ to sign Frimpong in the summer.

The Netherlands international is ‘open to a move to Anfield’ and the Liverpool board ‘must now decide if and when to proceed with the possible move as they consider replacements’ for the departing Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool are also looking to improve their striker options ahead of next season with rumours Darwin Nunez could leave Anfield for the right price in the summer.

Alexander Isak is reportedly wanted by Liverpool, Arsenal and a number of other clubs but Newcastle United have little intention of allowing the Sweden international to leave.

But BBC Football correspondent Sami Mokbel insists that Isak is ‘intrigued’ by a potential transfer to Liverpool or Premier League rivals Arsenal in the summer.

Mokbel, though, makes it clear that Isak is unlikely to force a transfer, the journalist said in a Q&A: “It is my information that Isak would be intrigued by the prospect of joining say Liverpool or Arsenal, but there are absolutely no indications that the Swede would actively agitate a move.

“If there is any chance Isak goes, and I think those chances are remotely slim, it would be on Newcastle’s terms – and they would be astronomical terms. Their stance may be weakened slightly if they miss out on Champions League football this season but, even then, it’s hard to see a scenario in which Isak goes.”