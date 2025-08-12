Liverpool ‘agree personal terms’ with £35m England star despite ‘crucial’ transfer doubt

Premier League champions Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Palace captain Guehi guided his side to Community Shield glory on Sunday, beating the Reds on penalties.

There has been plenty of speculation about the 25-year-old’s future at Selhurst Park as he enters the final year of his contract.

The Eagles are resigned to losing their star centre-back, who will not sign a new deal, but they don’t want to risk losing him on a free transfer next year. They are open to selling him this summer for a fee in the region of £40m.

MAILBOX: Was this ‘arse-kicking Liverpool needed’ to go and get Marc Guehi?

Asked about the prospect of cashing in on Guehi, Palace chairman Steve Parish said on Sunday: “We’d have to do that, of course. For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it’s a problem for us, unfortunately.

“Joachim [Andersen] went [to Fulham last summer] and we couldn’t afford to lose both.

“We then had another bid [for Guehi] in January but that was a different situation.

“We’ll just have to see what happens. But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind.

“As far as people being here or not being here, if it’s the right decision for the club and for them – nobody can make anyone go – then there will be some changes, but we have to make smart ones.”

MORE ON CRYSTAL PALACE ON F365

👉 Ten brilliant players ‘too old’ for a transfer in an ageist Premier League

👉 Crystal Palace forced to play in Conference League after losing CAS appeal

👉 Arsenal blow with £68m PL star ‘keen on Tottenham move’ with Spurs ‘the ones moving’ for transfer

Newcastle United have also been linked but have agreed to sign AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw, leaving Liverpool with a free run at Guehi.

Various reports on Tuesday afternoon have claimed that Liverpool’s interest in the England international has ramped up.

BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel and The Times’ Paul Joyce both broke the news before The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed that talks are underway.

Mokbel says Liverpool have ‘held initial talks’ and want to sign Guehi before the summer window closes on September 1.

Even if the Reds and Palace agree a fee, personal terms are not guaranteed. Indeed, Guehi ‘may need to be persuaded that a move to Anfield is the right one for him’.

There may be some reservations over his playing time at Anfield, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk currently the first-choice centre-back partnership.

With the World Cup taking place next year, guaranteed minutes are a ‘crucial consideration’ for Guehi.

Dislodging Konate would be difficult, but there is strong interest from Real Madrid in the Frenchman, which could see him move to Spain when his contract expires next June.

It’s added that Liverpool are also targeting Parma centre-back Giovanni Leona.

The 18-year-old is not an alternative to Guehi but rather a signing for the future, and he is high on Arne Slot’s shortlist.

The Times says Parma want £30-35m for Leona, with Liverpool yet to make contact with their Italian counterparts.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that personal terms have already been agreed for Guehi to join Liverpool.

The Italian transfer expert wrote on X: “Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Marc Guehi! Giovanni Leoni is also keen on the move.

“Negotiations underway with Palace for fee around £35m as total package, deal could be done soon. #LFC work on both Guehi and Leoni, NOT alternative as revealed today.”