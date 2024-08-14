Liverpool agree personal terms with Euro 2024 star who could be loaned to Bournemouth

Liverpool have reportedly agreed personal terms with Giorgi Mamardashvili if Valencia but still need to agree a fee with his club over a potential transfer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the Reds have reached an agreement on personal terms with the star.

There is a belief that Liverpool might accept a Saudi bid for Allison and need to recruit his replacement as soon as possible.

The Italian claims that he might be sent out on loan to Bournemouth should Liverpool sign him in then current window.

Romano wrote on X: “Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Giorgi Mamardashvili. He’s keen on the move even spending one or two years elsewhere on loan.

“Bournemouth open to signing him, then he’d become LFC new GK after Alisson.

“Agents now in Valencia for club talks, NO agreement yet.”

After Mamardashvili said he would be happy to transfer to Anfield this summer but spend a season or two out on loan until Alisson moves on, Liverpool has been debating whether to make a bid for the player.

In the event that Alisson eventually agrees to a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, Mamardashvili would replace Alisson as Slot’s top stopper. Given that the 23-year-old is considered one of the most promising young shot-stoppers in the world, it would be a wise move on Liverpool’s part.

Liverpool has initiated their “first bid” in an attempt to speed up their chase of Mamardashvili, according to the most recent reports from the Spanish press.

Although Valencia turned down the first bid, the precise sum has not been made public.

But Richard Hughes, the sporting director of Liverpool, is seemingly not giving up. He has been told that Valencia is willing to sell their highly prized asset for £34.2m in the event that they receive a second approach.

According to the sources, the keeper’s agent has scheduled a meeting with Valencia officials to go over the matter and attempt to come to a mutual agreement.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE FROM F365

👉 Ten Martin Zubimendi alternatives for ‘angry’ Liverpool includes Arsenal done deal

👉 Liverpool make opening offer for Euro 2024 star after ‘making it clear transfer appeals to him’

The two sides may come to a “gentleman’s agreement” in which Mamardashvili receives a guarantee that, under specific circumstances, he will be permitted to join Liverpool.

Liverpool pursuit of the La Liga player comes with the Reds somewhat anxious about the future when it comes to glovemen.

According to recent reports, Slot wants to keep Caoimhin Kelleher in his team since he would like to use two excellent goalkeepers in rotation, much like Jurgen Klopp did. However, Liverpool authorities are willing to give the 25-year-old his desire and move him on in tyhe current window should an acceptable offer come in for the Irishman.