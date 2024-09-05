Liverpool: Agreed Real Madrid transfer is only ‘obvious reason’ for Slot taking off TAA – Souness

Graeme Souness claims the only “obvious reason” for Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold being substituted against Manchester United.

The England international was visibly frustrated at being taken off for Conor Bradley in their 2-0 victory over the Bees in their second Premier League match of the season.

But new Liverpool boss Arne Slot played down any rift after that match and insisted that the Premier League club have to take care of his fitness after Euro 2024.

Slot said: “He didn’t look that happy being taken off, I understand.Every player wants to play 90 minutes but I don’t think the players that were on the bench from the start were really happy with the choice I made.

“But Trent came back from the national team where in the beginning of the tournament he played quite a lot then he didn’t, had a few weeks off, came back – this was only his third game.

“We have to take care of him because we need him for the whole season and not only for the first two games. The good thing for me is I have a very good back-up with Conor. That means we are taking care of Trent but he played a good game.”

Alexander-Arnold is now until the final year of his contract at Anfield with speculation building that Real Madrid are interested in signing the Liverpool defender on a free transfer ahead of next summer.

And he was taken off again against Man Utd in the Reds’ 3-0 win over their arch-rivals and Souness thinks the only logical explanation is that the Liverpool academy graduate is off to Real Madrid.

Souness told William Hill’s new podcast, Three Up Front: “Trent Alexander-Arnold is tailor-made for Real Madrid in terms of the way he plays, and he’s got an unbelievable delivery – not to mention he’s good friends with Jude Bellingham. He could end up at Madrid and that message may already have been relayed to Liverpool.

“I don’t see any obvious reason to take Trent off against Manchester United, other than if they know he’s leaving. They’d still want to keep him on side for the rest of the season and he’ll go for free at the end of it.

“The message that he’s made up his mind may already have been relayed to the higher-ups at the club. He’s running his contract down. If you’re going to leave Liverpool, where else other than Real Madrid can you really go to better yourself?”

And Souness reckons Liverpool youngster Bradley is now being integrated into Slot’s line-up ahead of Alexander-Arnold’s potential departure.

Souness added: “Arne Slot brought Conor Bradley off the bench against both Brentford and Manchester United. He’s a proper player. Slot may have just wanted to give him a feel for what it’s like to play at Old Trafford, to keep him onside. He’s giving Bradley a few minutes and just making sure he’s happy.

“He’s certainly taking a good look at Bradley. It’s forward planning from Slot. He’s been told he’s good enough for the first team and he wants to see that for himself.”

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also out of contract next summer and Souness insists the latter could also depart for Real Madrid.

Souness continued: “Liverpool can’t let all three of Trent, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk leave. I could see Trent at Real Madrid, I could see Van Dijk there as well. The point being that if you’re leaving Liverpool then the only place you’d really want to go is Madrid. Van Dijk might be getting older but he’s an athlete. You can still get a couple more good years out of him.

“He’s a better player than what Real already have in the likes of Antonio Rüdiger. He’s more of a footballer, he’s a better athlete, better in the air and better on the ball. I wouldn’t even compare the two.”