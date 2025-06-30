Report reveals Liverpool agreed to sign shock star over Newcastle striker Alexander Isak

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp decided to sign Darwin Nunez over Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in 2022, according to a former Reds director of research.

After signing Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman so far this month, Liverpool are looking for a new centre-forward to help spearhead Arne Slot’s attack next season.

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sell Darwin Nunez this summer after the Uruguayan international has flopped in his time at Anfield.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Serie A champions Napoli have had ‘direct contact with Liverpool’ during the week as they look to sign Nunez.

Romano said: “I can guarantee you 100 per cent that Darwin Nunez would be very happy to go to Napoli. The project, the coach, the city, Italian football.

“During the week, Napoli had direct contact with Liverpool, even a meeting, and in these contacts at the moment they have not yet come close to agreeing on the figures.

“Liverpool’s demands remain very important, between 65 and 70 million Euros [£55-60m] minimum as a starting point.

“Napoli start further back, so at the moment agreements are not close yet for Nunez. It is not close or imminent and requires slow and steady progress.

“It is also clear that Napoli must match the numbers on Nunez’s salary.

“Even on this we are not yet at the finish line. But the player is available, and this can certainly help.”

One player Liverpool are very keen on is Newcastle United striker Isak and former Reds director of research Ian Graham has revealed that the Reds could have already signed the Sweden international if Klopp had made a different decision in 2022.

Graham revealed in an interview with the Financial Times: “Jurgen preferred Nunez. Jurgen created a lot of success for the club, so it’s understandable why it moved in that direction.

“I’m happy to talk about my colleagues persuading Jurgen [in 2017] that Mo Salah was the player to buy instead of Julian Brandt.

“And in 2022, he signed Darwin Nunez [for £70m plus add-ons] instead of Alexander Isak.”

Graham added: “Both players, if you look at the top young centre-forwards in Europe, they would be number one and two – or two and three, but [Erling] Haaland was going to [Manchester] City and out of our price range.

“And it was still the case that we signed good players – in Nunez’s case, one of the best young strikers in Europe.”