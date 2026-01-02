Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal to sign a ‘huge talent’ from Austria, with Fabrizio Romano dishing out his trademark ‘here we go’.

The Reds are expected to be active in the January transfer window despite spending more than any other club last summer.

They broke their transfer record twice, landing Florian Wirtz in July for £100million and Alexander Isak on deadline day for £125m.

Liverpool’s January plans

Young centre-back and first-team-ready centre-back on the agenda

Versatile forward expected to join

Harvey Elliott’s Aston Villa loan will surely be terminated

Arne Slot’s first signing of the year is not expected to officially join Liverpool until the summer, as he does not turn 18 until March.

Transfer expert Romano has given the ‘here we go’ for the Premier League champions to sign Austria Wien’s 17-year-old defender Ifeanyi Ndukwe.

The Italian journalist wrote on X: “Liverpool agree deal to sign 17-year-old Austrian centre-back Ifeanyi Ndukwe for summer 2026, here we go! Agreement in place, valid from July.

“Austria Wien accepted the proposal, as @AlexHuber81 reported today. Seen as huge talent, Ndukwe said yes to #LFC project.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

* Premier League player power rankings: Van Dijk climbs as Gabriel returns, Ekitike drops

* Harvey Elliott given shock MLS ‘offer’ as Romano reveals club offering Liverpool man lifeline

* Daniel Sturridge thinks Liverpool are ‘tired’ after dull Leeds draw

Vienna-based newspaper Kurier first reported Ndukwe’s move to Anfield, as Romano noted when crediting Alex Huber.

Huber claims Austria Wien will receive a ‘cash windfall’ after the teenager turned down the chance to join Inter Milan in April, with Liverpool moving more decisively than their transfer rivals.

Ndukwe will remain in Austria for the remainder of the season to continue gaining experience.

Rodrygo to Liverpool?

Liverpool are also expected to sign a more experienced centre-back in January to provide depth behind club captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

They missed out on Marc Guehi last summer and are currently weighing up a fresh bid or waiting until the end of the season, when his contract expires.

Slot is not only looking to bolster his defence, as there is a strong chance he adds a new forward after Alexander Isak suffered a leg break last month.

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo was linked with a move to Anfield but now looks set to join Manchester City.

That has led to reports of several alternative targets, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola and Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool’s interest in the latter has ‘reached a concrete stage’ and the club are ‘prepared to offer close to €90m’ (£78.3m).

Such an offer is expected to tempt Real Madrid into a sale, particularly as Rodrygo has been used sparingly by Xabi Alonso this season.

The Brazilian winger, who has started just seven matches in 2025/26, could be cashed in on as Premier League interest persists, with Arsenal also among the clubs monitoring his situation.

READ NEXT: Worst player at every Prem club in 2025/26: Gyokeres, Yoro, Baleba, Savinho, Elanga…