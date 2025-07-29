Liverpool have been credited for “agreeing a brilliant deal” as club chiefs have made a decision on Alexander Isak and they “can keep spending”.

After doing little business in recent transfer windows, Liverpool have made a statement this summer and have spent around £260m on six signings.

So far this summer, they have landed Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman, while Fabrizio Romano has given their next signing the ‘here we go’ treatment.

Liverpool could still make one or two more signings before this summer window closes, with reports indicating that they are prioritising moves for Isak and Marc Guehi.

Their hopes of landing Isak and/or Guehi could be boosted by several exits, with Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa lined up to follow Jarell Quansah in leaving this summer.

Diaz will be the next Liverpool player to leave as the Premier League giants have agreed a reported £65m deal with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson has credited Liverpool for “agreeing” on this “brilliant deal” for a player that “wants to go”.

“The player wants to go, clearly they’re going to get a mega fee for a player of his age,” Borson told Football Insider.

“I mean, I’m amazed that Bayern Munich want to do this deal, but they clearly do. I think it’s a deal that’s brilliant for Liverpool and good for the player.

“I’d say bad for Bayern Munich, but they want him. I like the player. He’s obviously not everyone’s cup of tea, but I just don’t really understand how they’ve come to that price.”

Borson has also confirmed that the Reds “can keep spending” and they have decided to “really go” for Isak.

“I think they can still spend,” Borson continued.

“Clearly, they’re making a choice to really go for it. I think for their fans the signings they are making are very exciting.

“I think the squad looks brilliant. It looks good right now, but if they were to sign Isak and a centre-half as well, then the squad’s going to look fantastic. They would be clear favourites to win the league with those two players. I think obviously just with Isak, they’d be clear favourites.

“Whether they’re clear favourites now, maybe. We will have to see how City and Arsenal land, and whether Chelsea are too knackered after the summer or not. But yes, Liverpool can keep spending. They have always been able to spend. It’s always been a choice.

“There has always been a narrative that they just can’t compete. It’s always been nonsense.

“It’s always been a choice by their ownership not to aggressively compete in the transfer market.”