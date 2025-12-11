According to reports, Liverpool are expected to reach a ‘quick agreement’ with a European club for their ‘priority’ Mohamed Salah replacement.

Salah appears to be on the exit ramp at Liverpool as he has publicly admitted in a remarkable interview that he has no relationship with head coach Arne Slot and feels as if he has been “thrown under the bus” by the club.

The Liverpool winger was the best player in the Premier League last season, but his form has fallen off a cliff this term as he has been ineffective in most of his appearances.

He has contributed to Liverpool’s dire form and was named on the bench for his side’s last three Premier League matches against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds United.

Before these matches, the Reds lost nine games in 12 across all competitions, but they picked up five points from these three fixtures.

READ: Semenyo to replace Salah at Liverpool as 10 likeliest January transfers ranked



Salah has felt targeted and was omitted from the squad to face Inter Milan on Tuesday. It has also been reported that he will not be involved against Brighton at the weekend.

Therefore, it looks increasingly likely that Salah will leave Liverpool in January or next summer, so the Premier League giants need to sign a long-term replacement.

AFC Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo have been mentioned as possible targets, though Spanish outlet Fichajes claims RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is their ‘priority’ option.

The 19-year-old is less established compared to alternative options, but he has ten goal involvements in 15 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit this term.

The report claims Arsenal and Man City have also been monitoring his progress, but Liverpool are said to be ‘prepared to invest 100 million euros [£87.5m]’ to fend off competition from elsewhere to sign him.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ten Liverpool, Real Madrid stars delighted by Xabi Alonso, Jurgen Klopp appointments

👉 Alonso ‘willing to take a couple of months off to wait’ for Liverpool job as Slot sack pressure builds

👉 Five Liverpool stars react to Salah saga as duo want his return, another teammate issues blunt response



The report adds: ‘The club understands that paying €100 million for a rising star is a risk, but also a strategic investment if the alternative is starting from scratch in an extremely competitive environment.

‘Diomande’s entourage is open to a move to the Premier League, and Leipzig hasn’t ruled out a sale if the English offer materializes on the proposed terms. If the team agrees to meet the offer, a quick agreement seems likely.’

Journalist Graeme Bailey, meanwhile, has informed our pals at TEAMtalk that the Reds have a ‘clear exit plan’ regarding Salah.

Bailey explained: ‘Salah’s camp feel that the best situation would be for Liverpool and the player to come to an agreement over a mutual termination over the remaining 18 months of his huge contract.

‘However, for the time being, Liverpool have shown no indication they would be willing to consider such a deal. Saudi Arabia remains the most likely option, and our understanding is that whilst the Pro League are yet to make official contact with Liverpool, they are fully aware of the situation.’