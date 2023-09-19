Liverpool ‘agreement’ with Barca, Real Madrid target ‘close’ as Klopp’s side attempt to ‘finalise terms’

Liverpool are reportedly ‘close’ to reaching an ‘agreement’ with Trent Alexander-Arnold over a new contract amid ‘interest’ from two European giants.

The 24-year-old has been scrutinised over his ability as a defender during his career but there’s no doubt that he is one of the best attacking full-backs in the world.

Alexander-Arnold’s role at Liverpool has evolved of late as he is now being used as an inverted right-back. This enables the Englishman to get more involved in attacking areas and to create more opportunities for his teammates.

A player of Alexander-Arnold’s ability is always going to be linked with clubs elsewhere and 90min are reporting that Barcelona and Real Madrid have an ‘active interest’ in signing him from Liverpool.

Despite this, ‘Liverpool are looking to finalise terms with vice-captain Alexander-Arnold over a new long-term contract’ and an ‘agreement’ is close’.

‘Sources have confirmed to 90min that both Barcelona and Real Madrid have an active interest in Alexander-Arnold, as well as England teammate Reece James. But he is set to follow the Chelsea man in committing his long-term future to his current club. ’90min understands that talks with Alexander-Arnold are progressing well and Liverpool are confident that the proposed new contract will be finalised well before Christmas. ‘Alexander-Arnold is not the only Liverpool full-back ready to commit his future to the club. 90min also understands that Greece international Kostas Tsimikas is set to sign a new contract too. ‘Like Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas’ current deal is due to expire in 2025. But he is ready to agree an extension until 2027, with talks nearing a conclusion.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano meanwhile is reporting that the “feeling is mutual” between Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold.

“Some reports claim that Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold are set for new contract talks. I am still working on that one, but for sure the feeling remains always the same: Trent loves Liverpool, Liverpool want Trent to stay,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“The feeling is mutual. I think they will continue together for the future.”

Earlier this summer, Gary Lineker suggested that Alexander-Arnold “could absolutely dominate” if he is operated “as a playmaker”.

“From right-back he’s limited with his incredible passing range because you can only pass to the left.” Lineker said.

“When you play in the middle you can go both ways and he would be much better. He grew up as a midfield player and by chance he got an opportunity at right-back and did exceptionally well.

“Is he the best defender in football? Absolutely not, but you say they can’t win with him at right-back, they’ve won plenty with him there.

“I do feel myself personally that he should be in midfield, in there as a playmaker he could absolutely dominate.”

